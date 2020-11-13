Kinston man receiving the gift of hearing this holiday season

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina man is receiving the gift of hearing this holiday season. Marquell Gibbs of Kinston received two new state-of-the-art hearing aids from the HearingLife hearing center.

Gibbs has had severe hearing loss his entire life, and he said he’d previously been using outdated equipment that never helped him hear adequately.

HearingLife has a program to give back to the community, and administrators chose Gibbs as a recipient in recognition of the challenges he has worked through despite his hearing difficulties.

Gibbs studies auto mechanics in community college and says hearing better will help change his life.

He said, “Sounds that I couldn’t hear like engines, pipes of a car. It’ll help me understand better what the teachers are saying.”

The new hearing aids can be controlled through a smartphone app to help manage different situations' sound levels.

