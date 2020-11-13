Advertisement

Jones County seeing flooded roads

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven and Jones County Transportation Services put “high water” signs up Thursday morning, warning drivers of dangerous conditions.

Jay Sutton is the County Engineer of Craven and Jones County.

“It’s bad now, but when it gets dark obviously everything gets worse,” said Sutton.

Wednesday night, Jones County got about two inches of rainfall and more Thursday afternoon.

Sissy Mills is the Emergency Management Planner in Jones County and she said, “Some of our secondary and primary roads become inundated in water, so that makes travel kind of rough.”

The Jones County School System closed school early and pushed it online Friday to keep kids and staff safe from bad road conditions.

“We’re looking possibly for more motor vehicle accidents so everybody should be cautious and careful,” said Mills.

For drivers who are out on the roads, remember safety first.

“You’ve got to really be careful at night. Stay home if you can. You slow down like five or ten miles an hour and really look, use your bright lights,” said Sutton.

And remember the DOT motto, “turn around don’t drown.”

Mills encourages drivers to be a little more patient and cautious in the rain. “If you have to cross through, if there’s any signs up be wary of the signs. do not go past road blocks,” said Mills.

