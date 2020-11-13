Jacksonville company giving away hundreds of turkeys this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Green Clean Auto Spa and Brow A Beauty Boutique will be donating over 400 turkeys to families in need 8:00 a.m. this Saturday at 2170 Gum Branch Road for the 2nd annual ‘Tis The Season To Give Thanks’ event.

The businesses are owned by John and Ciara Hunter, the winners of Jacksonville- Onslow Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Minority Entrepreneurs of he Year award.

They say their hope is as many families as possible can come together this holiday with one less worry about what they will eat and be able to focus on the bond of family and community.

