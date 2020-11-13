Greenville & Pitt County experiencing flash flooding
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous roads across the east are experiencing flash flooding due to all of the heavy rain, and that includes Greenville and Pitt County.
Kaitlyn Matt lives in the Bower Apartment Complex, just one area around Pitt County that was impacted by the rain Thursday.
Also in Greenville, the southbound lanes of Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard were closed and barricades were up.
In Pitt County, Bell Arthur Road and Stantonsburg road near Farmville were both closed in both directions.
North Carolina Emergency Management says there are some things you can do to protect yourselves during bad weather.
North Carolina emergency management says there are three things you should do when it starts to flood.
Get to higher ground away from flood waters, do not drive into the water and monitor your local radar and stay informed.
