Greenville & Pitt County experiencing flash flooding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous roads across the east are experiencing flash flooding due to all of the heavy rain, and that includes Greenville and Pitt County.

Kaitlyn Matt lives in the Bower Apartment Complex, just one area around Pitt County that was impacted by the rain Thursday.

“I know it can mess up my car so that’s why I don’t like to try and drive it that’s why I’m staying away from my apartment complex because at my apartment complex, the rain is up to tires.”

Flooding at the Bower Apartment Complex in Greenville. (Amber Lake)

Also in Greenville, the southbound lanes of Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard were closed and barricades were up.

Flooded areas on Evans Street near Arlington Blvd. (Amber Lake)

In Pitt County, Bell Arthur Road and Stantonsburg road near Farmville were both closed in both directions.

North Carolina Emergency Management says there are some things you can do to protect yourselves during bad weather.

"Allow extra travel time to travel, use your wipers, be patient. Be mindful of other drivers on the road and just try to be smart. People are still distracted even though the weather is bad, it’s raining. Conditions are messy. We need folks to focus on driving. Put the phone down. The texting, the emails. They can wait.”

North Carolina emergency management says there are three things you should do when it starts to flood.

Get to higher ground away from flood waters, do not drive into the water and monitor your local radar and stay informed.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.