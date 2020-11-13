Advertisement

Greenville & Pitt County experiencing flash flooding

By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous roads across the east are experiencing flash flooding due to all of the heavy rain, and that includes Greenville and Pitt County.

Kaitlyn Matt lives in the Bower Apartment Complex, just one area around Pitt County that was impacted by the rain Thursday.

Flooding at the Bower Apartment Complex in Greenville.
Flooding at the Bower Apartment Complex in Greenville.(Amber Lake)

Also in Greenville, the southbound lanes of Evans Street near Arlington Boulevard were closed and barricades were up.

Flooded areas on Evans Street near Arlington Blvd.
Flooded areas on Evans Street near Arlington Blvd.(Amber Lake)

In Pitt County, Bell Arthur Road and Stantonsburg road near Farmville were both closed in both directions.

North Carolina Emergency Management says there are some things you can do to protect yourselves during bad weather.

North Carolina emergency management says there are three things you should do when it starts to flood.

Get to higher ground away from flood waters, do not drive into the water and monitor your local radar and stay informed.

