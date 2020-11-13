Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Fort Bragg soldier

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff Thursday through sunset Monday in honor of Fort Bragg soldier, Sgt. 1st Class Nikyisha T. Boyd. Sgt. 1st Class Boyd passed away in a traffic incident on base Monday.

Originally from Kissimmee, Florida, Boyd was a member of the 1st Special Forces Command, enlisting in the Army in 2004 as a 37F Psychological Operations Specialist. She was assigned to the psychological operations groups at Fort Bragg and deployed eight times, traveling to countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Philippines, and Lithuania.

Boyd’s military awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and NATO Medal, among many others.

“The loss of Sgt. 1st Class Boyd will be deeply felt throughout this headquarters, across the command, and within the Psychological Operations regiment,” said Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne). “We will ensure every effort is taken to provide the greatest possible care for her family and loved ones during this time of immense loss.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

