Governor offers reward for information in Chowan County shooting and murder

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper says that the State is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of 9-year-old Makiia Slade, and critically wounding her mother, 30-year-old Shatory Hunter Slade.

On July 24, 2020, Hunter Slade was driving home on Highway 17 near the intersection of West Queen Street in Edenton. At approximately 10:15 p.m. it is believed more than one person shot at her vehicle as she was taking the exit toward home. The bullets entered her car, critically injuring her and killing Makiia Slade.

Back in September, a $5,000 reward was announced by individuals who wished to remain anonymous.

Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight says they have checked every possible lead in the case and so far have no suspects.

Anyone with information on Slade’s death should contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.

