Goldsboro police charge suspect in 2016 murder of 19-year-old woman

Tyrone Johnson is in jail without bond with a first court appearance on Friday.
Goldsboro police charge suspect in 2016 murder of 19-year-old woman
Goldsboro police charge suspect in 2016 murder of 19-year-old woman
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police charge suspect in 2016 murder of a 19-year-old woman. Goldsboro Police think they may have a break in a 4-year-old murder case in the death of a 19-year-old woman.

According to officers, the Goldsboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Violent Offender’s Task Force developed information that identified Tyrone Omar Johnson of Wilson as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Atiya Maddox.

On Thursday, police charged Johnson with 2nd Degree Murder. Police served the warrant while Johnson was in the custody of Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges.

Johnson is facing murder charges for the shooting death of Atiya Maddox of Goldsboro. According to Goldsboro Police, Maddox was shot on July 22 in 2016, near the intersection of Olivia Lane and Slaughter Street in Goldsboro. Emergency crews took her to Wayne Memorial, now Wayne UNC Health Care, where she died.

Tyrone Johnson is in jail without bond. His first appearance is on Friday, November 13, 2020. Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

