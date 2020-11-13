Advertisement

Flooding prompts evacuations for some residents near Pinetops

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says first responders are on boats near Bynum Farm Road due to flooding.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - First responders Friday morning evacuated nearly two dozen residents near Pinetops.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, their training facility is underwater, but there are also homes in the area.

They were able to rescue 23 people from their flooded homes, taking them to Tarboro.

Rescue teams included personnel from the sheriff’s office, South Edgecombe Fire Department, Macclesfield Fire Department, Edgecombe County Emergency Management, Edgecombe County Maintenance, and the Edgecombe County Rescue Squad.

Deputies ask that you not try to drive through flooded areas.

