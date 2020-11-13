Advertisement

Election stress remains, experts suggest ways to cope

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - From the stress of the pandemic to the stress of the election, anxiety levels are running high for many people.

Even a week and a half after Election Day, the results remain a top conversation topic for many.

“The current political climate has been a significant stressor for many Americans. We are experiencing one of the most divisive elections in recent history and people are struggling to manage or process the stress of it all,” said Allison Davenport, CEO of Brynn Marr Hospital.

According to a new study conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association, 60% of adults in the U.S. regardless of political affiliation are saying the presidential election is a significant stress in their lives, which is an increase since the 2016 election where it was 52% of adults.

Davenport says a lot of the stress is over uncertainty, especially during an already challenging year. Self care practice and intentional focus, like limiting our intake of news and social media, engage in meaningful activities like journaling, spending time with loved ones and exercising.

While you’re watching everything unfold, your kids are watching you. Davenport says it’s important to teach kids how to think and listen critically.

“Allow your children to think critically and be open to other people’s perspectives and experiences," Davenport explained.

She says it’s important for parents to be mindful of conversations and comments made in the home around children and to strive to model life-long, healthy behavior.

If you need help, contact Brynn Marr Hospital at 910-577-1400.

