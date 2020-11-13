Jamesville man killed in early morning Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It doesn’t appear weather played a factor in an early morning fatal accident in Martin County.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Old U.S. 64 near Strawberry Lane near Jamesville.

Trooper David Lucido said the car was heading north when it went off the left side of the road, crossed some railroad tracks, and hit a guard rail.

Clavon Blount, 19, of Jamesville, was the only person in the car. He died at the scene.

CSX was checking to see if there was any damage to the railroad tracks or crossing arms.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.