DA treating Maple Hill double murder as three homicides because woman was 7-months pregnant

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -According to District Attorney Ben David, the murder of a man and a pregnant woman in the Maple Hill area Sunday is being considered a triple homicide.

In a news conference Thursday, Davis said, “This is a brutal murder, and it needs to be solved. We need to get justice for three victims.”

22-year-old Destiny Denise Greene and her boyfriend, William 26-year-old Lenwood Coley III, were found shot to death at their home on John Pickett Road in the Maple Hill area of Pender County Sunday afternoon.

Greene’s unborn child was approximately seven months in gestation, David confirmed from the autopsy report.

“The North Carolina law is clear, and has been since 2011 that the murder of an unborn child is treated the same as an adult or someone who is already outside of the womb,” David said. “The one exception is it is not a death penalty-eligible case. You can only get a maximum of life without the possibility of parole for that child.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Greene was found inside the home while Coley was located outside the residence.

“I’m confident in telling you that we are now treating this like three counts of first-degree murder.”

The number of suspects involved is unknown at this time, according to Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler.

Officials declined to discuss other details of the murders. David said, “Those details, of course, will come out, and we want them to, but not at this time because we have an investigative need to keep them close to the chest.”

The ATF reached out to the sheriff’s office to offer help with the investigation and a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of anyone involved in the murders.

Information can be submitted to the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Mark Lobel at 910-259-1212.

