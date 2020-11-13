Craven County Sheriff helps develop North Carolina Sheriff’s Association recommended changes in law enforcement

CRAVEN COUNTY N.C. (WITN) -Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes was among those to help develop the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association report that was released this week highlighting changes they’d like to see made in law enforcement.

The report comes after nationwide protests and calls for change following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The 31-page document focuses on various issues that a sheriff’s association committee decided were some of the most pressing.

One of the biggest recommendations is more transparency, not just for the public, but also among sheriff’s offices around the state to provide more details and background information on deputies.

The report also detailed a plan for more standardized instruction and additional requirements for both basic law enforcement training and annual training.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes was on the board that created the report. He says these changes are critical in keeping law enforcement officers accountable.

Hughes says, “We didn’t really implement these things to pacify or satisfy anybody. We want to be ahead of that. We want the public to look at us and go they are doing this for the right reasons, they recognize the issues throughout the nation, particularly in our state, and they are addressing those.”

The report also breaks down changes in the use of force, mental health, and sensitivity training they’d like to have mandated.

Some of the recommendations would require legislation and additional funding, other suggestions can be handled by individual sheriff’s offices.

You can read the full report in the link below.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.