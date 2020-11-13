Church provides thank you meals for Rochelle Middle School teachers

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local church treated teachers to lunch Thursday in appreciation for their work during the pandemic.

Members of the Saint John Free Will Baptist Church in Kinston provided more than 50 boxed lunches to the staff at Rochelle Middle School.

Several members of the church have students that attend the school, and Pastor William Hudson says they wanted to let the staff know how much they are appreciated.

Teachers each received a Chic-fil-A lunch and a thank you card.

Hudson says, “Even in the midst of this pandemic the sacrifices and the labor with making sure that our children continue to learn whether it’s virtually or presently at the location.”

He says it’s important to his congregation to support each other as a community during these tough times.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.