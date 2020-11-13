Advertisement

13 people laid off at UNCG in wake of coronavirus pandemic

UNC Greensboro campus
UNC Greensboro campus(uncg.edu)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The University of North Carolina at Greensboro has laid off 13 employees in its online division as it deals with financial constraints wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The News & Record reported Thursday that the job cuts took place last week. The losses occurred at UNCG Online. It runs the university’s online graduate and undergraduate degree programs. University spokeswoman Eden Bloss said the employees got "very generous'' severance packages and can keep their health coverage for the next year.

Bloss said the layoffs follow enrollment and revenue declines as well as increased costs due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This road in Sampson County was washed out from Thursday's storm.
Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise
Multiple water rescues Thursday across North Carolina
NCDOT reporting hundreds of road closures, some in Eastern NC
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Apartment catches on fire early Thursday morning
UPDATE: Fire at Greenville apartment complex started in kitchen
Two people are missing after a boat overturned this morning.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing men whose boat overturned

Latest News

Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Pitt Greenville Child Support 11/13/2020
Areas rivers will rise to moderate/major flood levels over the next several days
RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
NCDMV expanding its online services
Flooding prompts evacuation in Edgecombe County
Flooding prompts evacuations for some residents near Pinetops
Partnerships expand free COVID-19 testing in Pitt County