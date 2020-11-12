Advertisement

The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the three-time Grammy Award winner will be the headline performer on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Weeknd said he’s humbled by the opportunity. He posted a photo of himself with the logo of the halftime show on social media to announce the news.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” the singer said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage.”

The Weeknd broke though into mainstream with his smash hit “Can’t Feel My Face” that was featured on his second studio album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” which topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and won a Grammy. He’s had three other chart-topping albums including his recent offering “After Hours,” which was released in March.

Earlier this year, The Weeknd’s hit single “Blinding Lights” became his fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He’s also won Grammys for his album “Starboy” and the song “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).”

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own,” said Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation. “His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air live on CBS.

It’s the second year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

“We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer. “Halftime show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”

The Weeknd, whose real name is, Abel Tesfaye, joins a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Madonna, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and last year’s duo of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

