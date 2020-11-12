RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts

Tar River Forecast

Greenville

Currently: 14.1 ft and rising

Expected Crest: 18.80 ft. (moderate/major flood stage)

Crest Time: Sunday into early Monday.

Impacts: At 19.0 ft., some roads near the river are flooded as well as portions of the Pitt Greenville airport

Tarboro

Currently: 25.40 ft and rising

Expected Crest: 28.0 ft. (moderate flood stage)

Crest Time: Saturday afternoon

Impacts: At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. The Riverside Park and River Road at the US64 bridge flood. At 20.0 feet, lowland flooding begins south of Daniel Street in east Tarboro. At 24.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins in Tarboro. River Road is underwater and flooding begins on east Wilson and St David Streets. At 32.0 feet, Major flood stage. Baker and St James Street begin to flood.

Rocky Mount

Currently: 22.76 ft and falling

Crested: 27.25 ft. Thursday night (major flood stage)

Crest Time: Thursday Night into early Friday.

Impacts: At 21.0 ft., Flooding reaches Melton Drive and E Ridge Street. At 23.0 ft., Several streets west of business US301 are flooded, including E Ridge Street and Melton Drive. At 25.0 ft., The on-ramps to US64 at NC97 begin to flood.

Neuse River Forecast

Kinston

Currently: 13.25 ft and rising, Flood stage by Friday afternoon

Expected Crest: 22.3 ft. (major flood stage)

Crest Time: Next Tuesday morning

Impacts: At 23.0 ft., Many homes and businesses on the south side of the river from Seven Springs to Kinston are flooded. Highway 11 and numerous secondary roads are impassable. Water floods the Rivermont area.

Goldsboro

Currently: 18.29 ft and rising, Flood stage by Friday morning

Expected Crest: 25.2 ft. (major flood stage)

Crest Time: Saturday

Impacts: At 18 ft., water overflows the banks at the SR1915 bridge and upstream of the US117 bridge.

Cashie River Forecast

Windsor

Currently: 11.31 ft and rising, minor flood stage by Friday

Expected Crest: 11.4 ft. (moderate flood stage)

Crest Time: Saturday Morning

Impacts: At 10.0 ft., Livermon Park and Zoo are inundated. Portions of King St, Granville St, Queen St, Rascoe St and Camden street are flooded.

Contentnea Creek Forecast

Hookerton

Currently: 13.72 ft and rising, minor flood stage by Thursday night

Expected Crest: 18.4 ft. (major flood stage)

Crest Time: Tuesday Morning

Impacts: At 18.0 ft., Highway 123 just north of the bridge in Hookerton floods. Water threatens homes on Loop Road and Four Way Road between Snow Hill and Hookerton, as well as further upstream in northwest Greene County.

NE Cape Fear River Forecast

Chinquapin

Currently: 14.0 ft and rising, flood stage by Friday morning

Expected Crest: 16.2 ft. (moderate flood stage)

Crest Time: Sunday Night

Impacts: At 16.0 ft., Many secondary roads are flooded. Water affects Highways 41 and 50 and travel delays are likely. Areas many miles from the river are affected as small streams backup and flood. Muddy Creek, Cypress Creek, and Island Creek flood areas around Chinquapin. Significant flooding in the River Landing community in Wallace occurs as well.

Chicod Creek Forecast

Simpson

Currently: 11.24 ft and falling

Crested: 11.68 ft. Thursday night (minor flood stage)

Impacts: At 11.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to Mobleys Bridge Road.