RIVER FLOODING: Latest crest forecasts
Moderate to major flood levels are expected over the next 2-5 days
Tar River Forecast
Greenville
Currently: 14.1 ft and rising
Expected Crest: 18.80 ft. (moderate/major flood stage)
Crest Time: Sunday into early Monday.
Impacts: At 19.0 ft., some roads near the river are flooded as well as portions of the Pitt Greenville airport
Tarboro
Currently: 25.40 ft and rising
Expected Crest: 28.0 ft. (moderate flood stage)
Crest Time: Saturday afternoon
Impacts: At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. The Riverside Park and River Road at the US64 bridge flood. At 20.0 feet, lowland flooding begins south of Daniel Street in east Tarboro. At 24.0 feet, Moderate flooding begins in Tarboro. River Road is underwater and flooding begins on east Wilson and St David Streets. At 32.0 feet, Major flood stage. Baker and St James Street begin to flood.
Rocky Mount
Currently: 22.76 ft and falling
Crested: 27.25 ft. Thursday night (major flood stage)
Crest Time: Thursday Night into early Friday.
Impacts: At 21.0 ft., Flooding reaches Melton Drive and E Ridge Street. At 23.0 ft., Several streets west of business US301 are flooded, including E Ridge Street and Melton Drive. At 25.0 ft., The on-ramps to US64 at NC97 begin to flood.
Neuse River Forecast
Kinston
Currently: 13.25 ft and rising, Flood stage by Friday afternoon
Expected Crest: 22.3 ft. (major flood stage)
Crest Time: Next Tuesday morning
Impacts: At 23.0 ft., Many homes and businesses on the south side of the river from Seven Springs to Kinston are flooded. Highway 11 and numerous secondary roads are impassable. Water floods the Rivermont area.
Goldsboro
Currently: 18.29 ft and rising, Flood stage by Friday morning
Expected Crest: 25.2 ft. (major flood stage)
Crest Time: Saturday
Impacts: At 18 ft., water overflows the banks at the SR1915 bridge and upstream of the US117 bridge.
Cashie River Forecast
Windsor
Currently: 11.31 ft and rising, minor flood stage by Friday
Expected Crest: 11.4 ft. (moderate flood stage)
Crest Time: Saturday Morning
Impacts: At 10.0 ft., Livermon Park and Zoo are inundated. Portions of King St, Granville St, Queen St, Rascoe St and Camden street are flooded.
Contentnea Creek Forecast
Hookerton
Currently: 13.72 ft and rising, minor flood stage by Thursday night
Expected Crest: 18.4 ft. (major flood stage)
Crest Time: Tuesday Morning
Impacts: At 18.0 ft., Highway 123 just north of the bridge in Hookerton floods. Water threatens homes on Loop Road and Four Way Road between Snow Hill and Hookerton, as well as further upstream in northwest Greene County.
NE Cape Fear River Forecast
Chinquapin
Currently: 14.0 ft and rising, flood stage by Friday morning
Expected Crest: 16.2 ft. (moderate flood stage)
Crest Time: Sunday Night
Impacts: At 16.0 ft., Many secondary roads are flooded. Water affects Highways 41 and 50 and travel delays are likely. Areas many miles from the river are affected as small streams backup and flood. Muddy Creek, Cypress Creek, and Island Creek flood areas around Chinquapin. Significant flooding in the River Landing community in Wallace occurs as well.
Chicod Creek Forecast
Simpson
Currently: 11.24 ft and falling
Crested: 11.68 ft. Thursday night (minor flood stage)
Impacts: At 11.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to Mobleys Bridge Road.