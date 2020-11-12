Advertisement

Peacekeeping force says 7 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including six Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST
JERUSALEM (AP) — The international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement has confirmed the deaths of seven peacekeepers in a helicopter crash in Egypt’s Sinai region.

The Multinational Force and Observers said five Americans, a French and a Czech were killed.

It said a ninth peacekeeper survived and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The force says there is no indication the crash was “anything except an accident.”

The peacekeepers are responsible for monitoring troops levels and protecting free navigation in the area.

Thirteen countries contribute troops to the force, with the U.S. providing the largest contingent.

