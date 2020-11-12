NCDOT reporting hundreds of road closures, some in Eastern NC

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA,. (WITN) - A significant amount of rainfall spawned by two colliding weather systems impacts North Carolina regions, prompting hundreds of road closures, interstate shutdowns, and some bridge washouts on Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation recommends extreme caution while driving as conditions are changing rapidly. Roads not impacted yet could suddenly become swollen with floodwaters.

For up-to-date conditions, visit DriveNC.gov and search by county or route.

“This storm is bringing a torrential amount of rainfall to some areas of the state, and we are not out of the woods yet,” said Tim Little, the department’s chief engineer. “It’s dangerous right now to be out on the roadways, so we urge everyone to be extremely cautious.”

NCDOT reported more than 230 road closures on state-maintained roads at 2:30, and they anticipate more closures as the rain comes down heavily. Two sections of I-95 closed Friday night, reopened, and then closed Thursday again. No word on when it will reopen. Other affected areas include several washed-out roads in the city of Jacksonville and Pitt and Jones Counties.

Two bridges are washed-out in Iredell County, and at least three other bridges have sustained damage.

I-95 South remains closed between mile markers 116 and 121 near Wilson and I-95 North between mile markers 102-107 in Johnston County because of flooding and potential pavement damage.

Communities roughly along I-77 between Charlotte and Statesville are experiencing flooding too, as is the Wilson-Rocky Mount area.

Earlier in the day, a 20-mile stretch of I-85 in the Charlotte area was sporadically closed as floodwaters crept onto the highway.

The NCDOT urges people never to drive through flooded roads.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.