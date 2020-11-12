Cooper declares state of emergency as floodwaters continue to rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper on Friday declared a state of emergency as floodwaters here in Eastern Carolina continue to rise.

Estimates are that more than nine inches of rain fell in Rocky Mount, and numerous water rescues took place across the state.

Four people have directly died from the flooding, while there have been deadly weather-related crashes in Iredell, Alexander, Rockingham, and Person counties.

“This storm has already claimed several lives, and everyone should exercise caution by avoiding flooded roads and areas along swollen creeks and rivers. Our prayers go out to the families and friends of those who were injured or killed by these devastating floods.”

The North Carolina D.O.T. says more than 430 state highways and several interstates have been shut down due to flooding and washouts.

The major roads closed were I-95 in Johnston County, I-795 in Wilson, and U.S. 311 in Rockingham County.

As the rain moves out, road closures remain across Eastern Carolina.

As of Friday morning, I-795 between NC-42 and US-301 in Wilson County is impassable due to high water. It’s expected to reopen at 5 p.m.

In Pitt County, NC-121 in both directions is closed in Farmville due to flooding. It’s expected to reopen at 5:30 p.m.

The US-64 Eastbound lane in Edgecombe County is closed at Exit 478 (Kingsboro Road) near Rocky Mount. The road is expected to reopen at 5 p.m.

Heavy rains are continuing to cause flooding throughout Eastern Carolina.

In Jacksonville, several vehicles got stalled in the floodwaters on West Huff Drive. Those vehicles had to be pushed out to higher ground.

The street was closed but has since reopened.

Western Boulevard at Brynn Marr Road was also flooded in Jacksonville.

All lanes of I-95 South have now reopened near Wilson near Exit 121 (I-795/US-264), due to flooding in the area earlier.

All lanes of I-95 North are closed near Smithfield at Exit 102 (Micro Road), due to flooding. The road is expected to reopen by 5:00 PM on Friday.

The DOT says at mid-afternoon, there were more than 230 state highways shut down in North Carolina.

Nearly two dozen streets are closed in Wilson because of flooding.

According to a police department update just before noon there were 22 streets in the city closed.

Those were:

4800 Wimbledon Ct N

4300 Nantucket Dr NW

4000 Country Club Dr NW

3700 Starship Ln NW

3400 Pear Tree Ct NW

3500 Jayne Ln NW

2700 Deerfield Ln

600 Woodland Dr

500 Pinewood Dr

100 Lucas Ave N

100 Ripley Rd N

1200 Gold St N

1500 Fairfax Ave NE

Lawndale Drive NE

1815 London Church Rd NE

1100 Walnut St N

200 Maplewood Ave NE

200 Vance St NE

300 Gold St E

900 Mercer St SW

700 Lodge St S

1400 Phillip St S

There is also flooding in Nash and Edgecombe counties where numerous roads are impassible.

In Pitt County, a portion of Bell Arthur Road was closed because of water around 11:00 a.m.

Highway 142 south of Hamilton in Martin County has both lanes closed due to flooding.

PREVIOUS STORY

The NCDOT says all lanes of I-95 in both directions are closed near Wilson near Exit 119 (I-795/US-264), due to flooding.

The road is expected to reopen by 2:00 a.m.

The fire department has had to make several water rescues. There are also reports of water getting into some apartments.

There are also reports of roads closed in Scotland Neck with water rescues there as well.

Motorists are advised to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement.

A flash flooding warning is in effect for Edgecombe, Nash and Wilson Counties.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.