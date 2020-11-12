Greenville hosts virtual Veterans Day service, Washington celebrates in person

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Celebrating events has taken some creativity, as we also try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

That same creativity goes for Veterans Day.

Throughout the day, services from Greenville to Washington and beyond took place in person and virtually—showing appreciation for our troops in the East.

A Veterans Day quote: “We don’t know them all, but we owe them all.”

The City of Greenville asked a few veterans what the day means to them.

“Why Veterans Day is important to me? I’m standing in front of it. That’s important,” said 91-year-old veteran Tony Weichel as he pointed to the American flag behind him, “But if they need me, I’d join tomorrow.”

“It means, to me, a day that my brothers can celebrate all they gave to this country,” said Tom Quigley, a Marine Corps veteran.

I fly the flag at my home, every day. And look at it. And I’m aware of all the sacrifices paid for that flag to continue to fly.

“Veterans Day, for me, represents the sacrifices that all veterans, past, and present, have made in honor of our country,” Sgt. Bartlett, Greenville, Marine recruiter.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to appreciate the men and women who served,” said Capt. Rosaschi, Army veteran.

“It is nice that the veterans do have a day that is set aside, just for that,” said Levy Clemmons, Jr., Army veteran.

“Veterans Day is special to me because it honors veterans of the past, current, and future,” First Sgt. Patrick Lemieux, Army Veteran.

Clarence A. Rice explains what motivated him to join the military.

“I come from a long line of veterans. My family goes back to the civil war,” Rice said.

“I’m proud to be a veteran of the Air Force—proud to be a veteran, in general, and more importantly, proud to serve my future veterans as a VA social worker,” said Candace Parker.

In Greenville, though the Veterans Day service was virtual, it was nothing short of their goal of commemorating our troops.

Mayor P.J. Connelly, Congressman Greg Murphy, and Dr. J from the VA Clinic were among the many who took the time to pay their respects.

“Your selfless decision to serve in our military has helped paved the way for all of our freedoms,” Connelly said during his speech.

“We have freedom in the country, unlike anywhere else in the world. And we have our veterans to thank for this,” said Murphy.

And in Washington, the American Legion honored a few military servicemen and women in person during their 100th-anniversary celebration.

Steve Chauncey participated and talked about what the day means to him.

“I’m better for going into service. It was the best thing I could have done, even with the Vietnam experience,” Chauncey said.

Navy veteran Jim Hooker was recognized virtually in Greenville.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with veterans who have suffered a significant injury in combat. In particular, traumatic brain injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder—I’ve been working for about 15 years on that subject,” Hooker said, “I dedicated my time and service to helping those veterans recover.”

And this is what Veterans Day means to him.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our country—all of our veterans are; the men and women and their families as well. And when people recognize that service, it makes us proud to be an American.”

And if you want to celebrate safely from home, here are some things you can do: you and the kids can make a card, letter, or poster and give it to someone in the armed forces or even decorate your car or yard.

You can see the entire program here.

