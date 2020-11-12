Firefighters rescue 143 people after Charlotte charter school evacuated due to heavy flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Heavy flooding caused a Charter school in northeast Charlotte to evacuate Thursday as heavy rain and storms rolled through the area.

Charlotte firefighters rescued 143 people from Corvian Community Elementary School along David Taylor Drive.

CFD Units are currently on scene in the 9500 Block of David Taylor Dr; heavy flooding has lead to the evacuation of a Charter School; no injuries at this time; 143 persons have been rescued pic.twitter.com/ltDWL2CF4F — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 12, 2020

Firefighters say no injuries have been reported. Crews responded around 10:30 a.m.

Students and staff were placed under tents.

Students and staff evacuated are now being placed under tents - according to @charlottefire 143 rescued from Corvian Community School. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/bjPYGyFt4E — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) November 12, 2020

Interstate 85 was completely flooded at Little Rock Road Thursday morning – both the north and southbound lanes.

Lanes are narrowed along I-85 near mile marker 36. I-85 was also closed at Brookshire Boulevard due to a crash.

In west Charlotte, Bryant Park off Morehead Street was flooded out and a portion of Morehead was blocked due to high water.

Park or pool? Bryant Park off of Morehead in W CLT is flooded out. Police also have a portion of Morehead blocked off due to high water @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/uAMguAlnf1 — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) November 12, 2020

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties remain under a Flash Flood Warning through 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning. An alert from officials read, “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

Charlotte fire crews are responding to multiple reports of flooding around the city. “Do not attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water,” firefighters tweeted.

Copyright 2020 WBTV and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.