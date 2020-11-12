Family, cat escape Jacksonville house fire safely

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were able to escape a house fire unscathed early Thursday morning.

Jacksonville Public Safety says it happened at a home on King Richard Court around 1:30 a.m. Officials say the fire was contained to one room of the home and was put out quickly.

The family’s cat was found hiding in a closet and has since been returned to the family.

The Red Cross and Jones Onslow EMC responded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.