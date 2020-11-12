Advertisement

Family, cat escape Jacksonville house fire safely

Jacksonville Public Safety says the fire happened at a home on King Richard Court around 1:30 a.m.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were able to escape a house fire unscathed early Thursday morning.

Jacksonville Public Safety says it happened at a home on King Richard Court around 1:30 a.m. Officials say the fire was contained to one room of the home and was put out quickly.

The family’s cat was found hiding in a closet and has since been returned to the family.

The Red Cross and Jones Onslow EMC responded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

