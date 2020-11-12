UPDATE: Fire at Greenville apartment complex started in kitchen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of an apartment fire that damaged a half dozen units early Thursday morning.

Greenville firefighters were called just after 4:00 a.m. to the apartments on Cheyenne Court, off Wedgewood Drive.

Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard said three units were impacted by the fire on the second floor and three more units sustained water damage below as a result of the fire.

Beddard said investigators determined the fire began in one of the unit’s kitchens, but they are still looking for an exact cause.

Residents who were displaced said no one was in the unit early Thursday morning and had it not been for someone knocking on their doors to alert them of the fire, it could’ve been worse.

“We heard them banging on everybody’s door like “Get out, get out,” Tasheika Boyd said. “And my friend was up in the living room and I had got up and I started smelling stuff, so I just grabbed my baby and got up and came out the house.”

Boyd lived in the complex for 7 years and has a 9-year-old son. Boyd, who lives on the first floor of building 1095, said most of the damages were in the living room.

“I’m sad, emotional, it’s just crazy that it happened, like, it could’ve been prevented I feel.”

Boyd and her neighbors said they didn’t hear the smoke alarms go off in the building that has 12 units.

“At that time I didn’t realize how serious it was, I just smelled a little smoke," Keith Garrett said. "Didn’t hear any fire alarms going off, but then when I got outside and saw how bad it was, we all started worrying about trying to account for everyone.”

Garrett lives downstairs below the unit that caught on fire first.

“Whoever started going around knocking on doors, that was a heads-up move."

Beddard said each unit has its own individual alarm, but depending on management, the landlord typically provides the smoke alarm and it is up to the tenant to maintain them.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Beddard said it’s important to check your smoke alarm.

“Most important thing we can remind everybody is to make sure they have a working smoke alarm, that’s the best thing they can do,” Beddard said.

No one was injured in the fire but one resident was taken to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters also safely removed a resident’s cat from the building.

Greenville Fire Rescue said a total of 25 firefighters extinguished the fire, which took about 20 minutes.

The displaced residents were assisted by the American Red Cross.

“The fire people, they were here very quickly, and they came in heavy – they had it out in no time," Garrett said. "Thank the first responders and the American Red Cross and trying to focus on any material things are trivial compared to that no one got hurt.”

