AAA urging drivers to be cautious and avoid driving through flooded roads

Slow down to avoid hydroplaning and allow ample stopping distance between cars.
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, (WITN) - Many areas of North Carolina are experiencing heavy rainfall and flooding due to severe weather. AAA is urging drivers to be cautious and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

“Flooding could play a major role in disrupting motorists across the Carolinas in the coming days,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA spokesperson. “Make sure to be extra vigilant behind the wheel and avoid flooded areas. Just a few inches of water could create a dangerous situation on the road and could put your life and the lives of others around you at great risk.”

AAA has a few driving tips dealing with the effects of heavy rain and flooding. They say visibility decreases in heavy rain. If you can’t see the edges of the road or other vehicles at a safe distance, AAA advisors recommend pulling off the road as far as you can, waiting for the rain to ease up, and turning on emergency flashers.

They also say slow down to avoid hydroplaning and allow ample stopping distance between cars by not following too closely.

Also, avoid using cruise control to control vehicles better if flooding affects tires or steering and avoid slamming on brakes if the car begins to skid on the water in the roadway.

The best advice is to avoid driving in standing water because emergency crews say it hard to determine how deep the water is on a flooded road. They also say to abandon your vehicle if it stalls in a flooded area. Floodwaters can elevate quickly, sweeping away the vehicle and its occupants.

