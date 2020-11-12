UPDATE: 3 more dead from COVID-19 outbreak linked to Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Officials say three more people have died of coronavirus-complications linked to convocation events at a North Carolina church.

The Charlotte Observer reports 12 people have died from the outbreak linked to the gathering last month at the United House of Prayer for All People.

Health officials said Thursday that 10 residents of Mecklenburg County have died, and two Gaston County residents died from the virus. Inside a nearby nursing home, the Mecklenburg County Health Department said there has been a related outbreak where two residents have died and 19 cases have been discovered.

Health officials say there have been at least 208 cases linked to a weeklong convocation event at the United House of Prayer for All People last month. Mecklenburg County health officials made that announcement Tuesday and the Mecklenburg County Commission meeting.

There have been 199 cases from Mecklenburg County residents and positive cases in Iredell, Gaston, and Cabarrus counties as well.

The convocation event took place from Oct. 4-11 at The United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road. After the event, health officials reported an outbreak that has continued to increase.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has said there could be many more positive coronavirus cases linked to the event. Still, people may have just got gotten tested, or they are from out of the area.

At a press conference, Harris said that health officials are finding out that most of the cases are secondary transmission. Meaning it is being spread to those who didn’t even attend the United House of Prayer event.

Harris says county health leaders have visited all United House of Prayer locations in the county to review protocols and COVID response and provide specific guidance on capacity and increased safety measures.

