Styles and Smith highlight first day of early signing period

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s Dontrez Styles and Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith highlighted the first day of college athletics' early signing period Wednesday afternoon across Eastern North Carolina.

DONTREZ STYLES - KINSTON

Back in April, Kinston High School’s six-foot-seven five-star power forward Dontrez Styles verbally committed to UNC-Chapel Hill. Styles chose the Tar Heels over NC State, Wake Forest, Georgetown, and Pittsburgh, just to name a few.

Fast forward to Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Styles made that verbal commitment official by signing his NLI on the first day of college basketball’s early signing period. The senior was the first Class of 2021 recruit for UNC head coach Roy Williams and is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina. Styles averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds per game as a junior, leading the Vikings to a 26-4 record. Styles said Wednesday he’s been dreaming about this decision since he was a kid.

“Dream come true,” said Styles. "I’ve been dreaming for this since I was a little kid. So me just having this opportunity means the world to me and my family. I’m very excited. I’m excited to go there and learn with a hall of fame coach. You have great players and a great coaching staff. I feel like it was the best decision for me and my family. It’s going to be great when I get there for sure. It was my dream school growing up, so it was a no-brainer for me.”

TERQUAVION SMITH - FARMVILLE CENTRAL

Styles isn’t the only high-profile high school basketball player in Eastern North Carolina to official sign with an ACC team on Wednesday. Farmville Central senior shooting guard Terquavion Smith signed his National Letter of Intent to play at NC State.

The six-foot-three shooting guard is a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina, behind only Dontrez Styles. Smith helped the Jaguars win back-to-back 2A state titles and hopes to make it a trifecta this season. NC State jumped on Smith before any other school, and it definitely paid off for the head coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack.

“It’s a loyalty thing really,” said Smith. “They recruited me from the start when nobody else recruited me, and they were recruiting me already. I’m ready for it. I’m ready to get to the next level and showcase what I got.”

GRAYSON WARREN - PUNGO CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Wednesday also welcomed a big signing at Pungo Christian Academy. Grayson Warren signed her NLI with ECU women’s golf. Warren finished in a tie for second place recently in the NCISAA Division II state tournament by shooting a 1-over, 73. Warren is considered one of the Top 100 high school golfers in the country.

JANIYA FOSKEY - FARMVILLE CENTRAL

Farmville Central girls basketball state champion senior forward Janiya Foskey signed her NLI to play hoops at Catawba College Thursday.

