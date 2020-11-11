Last day for ballots to be accepted in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The State Board of Elections says absentee ballots will no longer be accepted after 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

County boards of elections will continue to meet through Friday to consider additional absentee by-mail ballots that arrive at their offices through Thursday, provided they were postmarked on or before Election Day.

They will also continue to accept or reject provisional ballots, or ballots that had issues with voter registration.

Though the President’s comments and social media has distrust in the election process for some, county election board directors say their process is meant to count every vote.

“It’s hard for me not to take it personally a little bit because we do work so hard to make sure that we’re doing everything we need to be doing,” explained Caitlin Sabadish, the Board of Elections director in Carteret County. “We work extremely hard to make sure that all those votes are counted.”

Kellie Hopkins, the Board of Elections director in Beaufort County, shared Sabadish’s view.

“I just wish more people knew what we do and the amount of auditing that we do to make sure that this election is done correctly,” said Hopkins.

“We spent the last week auditing everything that came in on Election Day. We look at how many ballots cast versus how many people we have voter history for, and we make sure that matches up."

The NC Board of Elections says the number of these ballots ultimately received by county boards of elections and counted will be far less than that because some voters cast their ballot in person on Election Day and others likely did not vote at all.

About 92,300 voters who requested an absentee by-mail ballot had not yet returned an accepted ballot.

Around 24,300 absentee ballots have been accepted by county boards on or after Election Day and about 20,140 provisional ballots that haven’t been disqualified could ultimately be counted toward the results.

Thus far, county boards of elections have determined that at least 20,100 provisional ballots will not be counted.

According to state law, county boards of elections will complete their processes and canvass the election on Friday, November 13. The State Board will meet on November 24 to certify final results.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.