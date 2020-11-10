Advertisement

Vidant Health distributes Stop The Bleed Kits to area public schools

The Stop The Bleed kits provided by Vidant Health
The Stop The Bleed kits provided by Vidant Health
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Part of Vidant Health’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina, and Monday, they were fulfilling that mission by providing kits to local schools.

The Stop The Bleed kits are a resource for schools to use in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Health officials say one of the most common contributing factors in trauma-related events is preventable blood loss.

The items in these kits help control the loss of blood, leading to better outcomes for those who are injured.

The kits are funded by Children’s Miracle Network with training provided by Maynard Children’s Hospital.

They were distributed to all Martin, Greene and Pitt County schools.

