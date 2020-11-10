Advertisement

Veterans Day observed in Winterville at Train Depot

Veterans Day observed at Winterville Train Depot
Veterans Day observed at Winterville Train Depot
By Sharon Johnson
Nov. 9, 2020
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Historical and Arts Society holds an open house at the Winterville Train Depot at 217 Worthington Street from Noon to 4 pm on Veterans Day.

The group invites Veterans, active and retired members of the armed services, and members of ROTC/JROTC to spend some time of remembrance with members of all branches.

The event is hosted by 1st SGT. Retired and Mrs. John Relford.

Veterans Day is observed on November 11 each year, a special day that recalls the sacrifices of those who put their lives on hold to serve their country in the military. Veterans Day honors all who served – living and dead. It goes back to the Armistice that ended World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

