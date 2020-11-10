Thousands of provisional ballots in NC tossed out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -As the counting of ballots continues in North Carolina, the State Board of Elections says county boards of elections have determined that at least 17,450 provisional ballots will not be counted.

The state says 23,091 provisional ballots that haven’t been disqualified, and 27,500 absentee ballots that have been accepted by county boards after Election Day, could ultimately be counted toward the results.

As of Tuesday morning, about 93,000 voters who requested an absentee by-mail ballot had not yet returned an accepted ballot or voted in person during the early voting period. The number of these ballots ultimately received by county boards of elections and counted will be less than that because some voters cast their ballot in person on Election Day and others likely did not vote at all.

According to state law, county boards of elections will complete their processes and canvass the election on Friday, November 13. The State Board will meet on November 24 to certify final results

