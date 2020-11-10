Ribbon-cutting to celebrate completion of Town Creek Culvert project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville celebrates the completion of the Town Creek Culvert project in uptown Greenville. Construction on the project began in March of 2018, and according to city leaders, the project was substantially complete on October 9, following two-and-a-half years of construction.

Public works crews determined the project was needed to alleviate local flooding in the uptown district. They decided to replace the aging and undersized stormwater infrastructure that ran from the culvert’s starting point near West 9th Street and Ficklen Street to its outlet between Reade Circle and South Summit Street.

Historical records indicate the culvert was built prior to 1935 in an existing stream bed. To correct the problems and uptown flooding, the council unanimously approved the $33 million project on October 12, 2017.

To commemorate the Town Creek Culvert project’s completion, Greenville city leaders have scheduled a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, November 10, at 4:30 p.m., at Town Common at Greene Street Pedestrian Bridge, at the east end of Town Common.

The ceremony is invitation-only to comply with current gathering restrictions in North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order regarding COVID-19.

Representatives of the City of Greenville and other local elected officials are expected to speak at the event.

