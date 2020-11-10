POLITICO: Cohen being considered for Biden cabinet post

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - POLITICO is reporting North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is being considered for a top spot in the Biden Administration.

The news organization is reporting Cohen is being considered for Health and Human Services Secretary at the federal level. Cohen is also an adjunct professor at UNC Chapel Hill.

Governor Roy Cooper tabbed Cohen as DHHS secretary in January of 2017. Cohen has become a popular figure throughout North Carolina due to her work in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden team is reportedly expected to focus first on naming leaders involving public health and the economy, according to POLITICO.

Biden is reportedly considering New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is also reportedly in the running.

WITN has reached out to the North Carolina DHHS for comment.

