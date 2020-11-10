Advertisement

Police in Jacksonville searching for missing man

James Clendenin, Jr.
James Clendenin, Jr.(JPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since last month.

Jacksonville Police say that James Clendenin Jr., 41, was reported missing on November 2nd.

Officials say the man, who is 6′' tall and weighs around 170 pounds, was last seen near the Cook Out at 407 South Marine Blvd. on October 26th.

If you’ve seen Clendenin, call police at 910-938-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

