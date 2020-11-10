Advertisement

Police: 2 infants found dead outside NYC apartment building

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys,...
Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (News 12) - Police are investigating after two infants were found dead, reportedly wrapped in paper, outside a New York City apartment building.

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found the infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon. A source says the infants were found wrapped in brown paper.

The boys were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the infants were found with physical trauma to their bodies. Their identities are not known, but it’s believed they were both younger than 1 month.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the babies' causes of death.

