Onslow political leaders calling for every vote to be counted, but for different reasons

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County political leaders are sounding an alarm on national allegations of voter fraud.

“If there’s been some kind of fraud or fraudulent activity, then it needs to be handled and it needs to be changed,” said Onslow County Republican Party Communications Director Melinda Highers.

President Trump doubled down Monday on accusations of widespread voter fraud that contributed to his electoral loss to rival Joe Biden.

“There’s no evidence of it,” said Onslow County Democratic Party Chairman Isiah Johnson. “I’m in favor of the voter. Let the votes be counted.”

Leaders of both county parties said they’ve been satisfied with the way the county board of elections has handled their count.

“If there’s enough outstanding ballots to sway a winner, then if you call it too early, you may not be accurate in your call,” said Onslow County Elections Director Jason Dedmond. “Now, had this been a 60-40 election one way or the other, then sure, they can call that sooner. The wider the margin, the easier it is for them to call a state.”

Highers, however, stressed that accusations of fraud at the national and state level should be investigated thoroughly.

“We’ll definitely have to wait until all the numbers are in,” said Highers. “Because, for example, if we get all Joe Biden votes in, then that would obviously be suspicious.”

There has been no evidence that widespread voter fraud has been committed to significantly change the outcome of the election.

Democratic party leaders say it’s a way for their counterparts to delegitimize the outcome of the election.

“These accusations that’s being made really are baseless as of yet,” said Johnson. “I think our system here in North Carolina has operated flawlessly.”

Political leaders are insisting on waiting until all the votes are counted to prove the other wrong.

The deadline for ballots to arrive in North Carolina is on Thursday, November 12.

