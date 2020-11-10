Advertisement

Onslow County School District issues guidance for public ahead of Tuesday board meeting

Eric Whitfield at a September Board of Education Meet the Candidates Forum
Eric Whitfield at a September Board of Education Meet the Candidates Forum(City of Jacksonville)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County School Board meets Tuesday night for the first time since the controversial election of a new member to the board, and the school system is offering some guidance on what residents will be permitted to do at the meeting.

Since winning a seat on the board, there have been calls for Republican Eric Whitfield to step down. Whitfield will be sworn in December first and plans to stay there.

Whitfield was criticized in March for using the term “ignorant darkies” in reference to a group of African Americans in a Facebook post during his campaign.

Jacksonville Christian Academy leaders fired Whitfield over the comment. The Onslow County GOP has denounced the term and Whitfield’s candidacy and says they did not campaign for him.

Onslow County Schools says, “There has been much conversation in the community and on social media from individuals and groups wishing to address the Onslow County Board of Education at their regular monthly meeting regarding the outcome of the recent local BOE elections. It is important for the community to understand there are no statutory procedures in North Carolina available for a local board to use to remove one of its members.”

Additionally, the school system says they want, "Individuals or groups wishing to speak understand that the processes and procedures regarding public participation at any Board of Education meeting are governed by Onslow County Board of Education Policy 2310: Public Participation at Board Meetings. This policy creates two public comment periods. In both, comments are limited to five (5) minutes per speaker. The first period comes before the general business section of the agenda. Comments in this first period must be “directly issue-oriented with the agenda items for the Board’s current meeting.” The second period follows completion of the Board’s general business, and comments here must be “issue-oriented and related to matters under the control of the Board of Education.”

A spokesperson for the county Republican Party told WITN News that they are disappointed with the election result, and they hope Whitfield steps down.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dry cleaners caught fire this morning after a vehicle crashed into the building.
Mayor & police chief inside when SUV crashes into business
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Generic police lights image
Two brothers who were retired Jacksonville deputy chiefs die hours apart
Ribeyes Steakhouse said it is permanently closing its Greenville location because of the...
PANDEMIC: Ribeyes closes Greenville location

Latest News

With Pennsylvania locking in enough electoral votes, the Biden-Harris team was declared the...
Black women, girls in the East react to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris makes history as Vice President Elect and inspires many in the East
Black women, girls in the East react to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
US allows 1st emergency use of a COVID-19 antibody drug
Alex Trebek, host of the popular trivia show “Jeopardy!” died on Sunday after battling...
Fans speak to Jeopardy host Alex Trebek’s legacy, influence
Onslow County political leaders are sounding an alarm on national allegations of voter fraud.
Onslow political leaders calling for every vote to be counted, but for different reasons