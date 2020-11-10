Advertisement

One person shot overnight in Kinston

Officers say a 43-year-old was shot in the leg.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police officers say a 43-year-old was shot at around midnight Tuesday morning.

According to the Kinston Police Department, officers were conducting proactive enforcement in high crime areas. They say Johanna Lebron from Kinston had been shot in the leg on Emmanuel Street.

Officers started life-saving measures, and Lebron was taken to UNC Lenoir and is in stable condition.

This is the fifth shooting this month in the city.

If you have any information, call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

