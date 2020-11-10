Advertisement

North Carolina watchdog agency critiques teacher diversity efforts

(WTAP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina legislature’s government watchdog agency says the state lacks robust and specific statewide efforts to ensure greater racial and ethnic diversity among teachers in public schools.

The Program Evaluation Division released on Monday its review of activities by officials and educator preparation programs to describe initiatives to attract and retain Black and Hispanic candidates for K-12 classrooms.

The report’s authors say recent state initiatives either don’t explicitly target people of color or are too new or preliminary. The report recommends General Assembly action to promote diversity.

Studies link teachers of color to improved scores and lower dropout rates among students of color.

