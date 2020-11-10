Advertisement

NCEL 11-10-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A dry cleaners caught fire this morning after a vehicle crashed into the building.
Mayor & police chief inside when SUV crashes into business
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Ribeyes Steakhouse said it is permanently closing its Greenville location because of the...
PANDEMIC: Ribeyes closes Greenville location
Generic police lights image
Two brothers who were retired Jacksonville deputy chiefs die hours apart
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Greene Co. confirms 4 more deaths, Lenoir Co. 3

Man arrested in NY to face charges for murder in Elizabeth City
Man arrested in New York to be extradited to Elizabeth City to face murder charges
Part of Vidant Health’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of eastern North...
Vidant Health distributes Stop The Bleed Kits to area public schools
Plans for a street mural that was supposed to be painted on 1st street in Greenville are moving...
Greenville City Council approves street mural, changes wording