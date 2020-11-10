NC releases new guidance for Thanksgiving celebrations, Black Friday shopping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released new guidance for Thanksgiving celebrations and Black Friday shopping to help North Carolinians gauge the risks, protect their friends and loved ones, and slow the spread of COVID-19.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says, “The best way to protect loved ones during Thanksgiving is to limit travel and gatherings with anyone who does not live in your household. If you do plan to get together, there are important steps you can take to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to your family and friends.”

If people do plan on traveling or gathering, Cohen says they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time. A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not have yet have symptoms. However, a screening test can miss some infections.

If you test negative, Cohen says wear a mask and practice all 3Ws, including keeping 6 feet of distance from others and washing hand often."

During Black Friday shopping, it is strongly recommended individuals do not participate in any traditional Black Friday shopping where customers gather in large groups waiting for the store to open or are in crowded stores for extended times.

Cohen says Individuals who do shop in person should follow the 3Ws and remember stores are limited to 50 percent capacity.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.