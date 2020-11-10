Advertisement

Missing North Carolina hunter found dead in South Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Nov. 10, 2020
JONESVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A hunter who went missing in South Carolina has been found dead following a multi-agency search.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and the state Natural Resources Department began searching for John Michael Houser after he was reported missing while hunting Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says it used K-9 units and a state Law Enforcement Division helicopter to search for the 52-year-old North Carolina man until about 11:30 p.m. when the effort was called off for the night.

A coroner’s office report says rescuers discovered Houser’s body in a wooded area in Jonesville around 1 p.m. Sunday. A cause of death wasn’t immediately given.

The investigation remains ongoing.

