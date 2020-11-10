Man arrested in New York to be extradited to Elizabeth City to face murder charges

Advertisement

Man arrested in NY to face charges for murder in Elizabeth City(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man arrested in Valhalla, New York, is being held in connection to a murder in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The Elizabeth City Police Department investigated the Sunday, October 18 homicide in the 1600 Block of Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City.

Officers say the investigation led to a warrant for Brandon Kason Boyd for Murder. On Monday, 21-year-old Brandon Kason Boyd, with a last known address of 1300 Block of Moore Street in Elizabeth City, was arrested for Murder.

Boyd was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force. He is in the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, New York. Brandon Boyd’s first court appearance is scheduled for November 10 to begin the extradition process back to Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

