Local health expert excited about new coronavirus vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pfizer announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine might be 90% effective. One local expert says she’s excited about what that could mean for frontline health workers.

Dr. Rachel Roper is a virologist and immunologist at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. She says the early returns from Pfizer’s vaccine trials are extremely promising, and we could see frontline health workers vaccinated as early as next spring.

Roper says the 90% efficacy is beyond what experts expected and is overall great news for the medical community.

“Best news that we could get. It’s actually in humans. It’s a real natural challenge, the coronavirus. And it’s showing protective efficacy, so that’s really good news, to begin with. We don’t know how it’s going to be long term, but so far, the safety and efficacy look good,” said Roper.

According to the physician, there are still some hurdles with the new vaccines, including the possibility of the virus mutating and continued research and regulatory requirements to ensure the vaccine is safe.

