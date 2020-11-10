Jim’s Forecast: Staying warm and muggy; Rain coming tomorrow

Tuesday

With the weekend’s high pressure system pulling away from the East, a steady flow of warm and moist air from the south-southeast will increase our cloud cover and may lead to an isolated shower. Highs will lift to the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon, with overnight lows will continuing to climb, only dipping to the upper 60s Tuesday night.

Veteran’s Day, Thursday & Friday

Eta will ease northward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico late in the week staying well to our south, however, some moisture from the storm will merge with an incoming cold front and arrive here in eastern North Carolina by late Veteran’s day into Thursday. That front is expected to stall over the area, leading to prolonged rain showers from Wednesday night through Thursday.

Rain chances will run near 80% with an average of 1-2″ of rainfall likely for most areas. Temperatures will peak near 80° on Veteran’s Day with a slight dip to the mid 70s Thursday. The frontal boundary will try to shift just offshore Friday with rain chances dropping to 30%. We could end up wetter on Friday if the front gets hung over us.