Greenville City Council approves street mural, changes wording

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Plans for a street mural that was supposed to be painted on 1st street in Greenville are moving forward, but not the way the artists hoped.

Artists sent a proposal to the city of Greenville to paint a mural on 1st street that said, “Black Lives Do Matter.”

The city voted on the project Monday night, but instead of approving the mural presented, they changed the wording.

On 1st street in between Washington and Cotanche, the words, “Black Lives Do Matter,” was supposed to be painted by 18 local black artists.

Now, the city of Greenville agreed to the project, but changed the wording to, “Unite Against Racism.”

Inspired by “Black Lives Matter” street murals in other cities, local artists in Greenville wanted to capture the same sentiment that rings true here.

But during a very divided city council meeting Monday night, the motion was amended.

The motion to amend was made by Councilman William Litchfield and seconded by Councilman Will Bell.

Councilmember Rick Smiley, Monica Daniels, and Mayor Pro-Tem Rose Glover did not agree with the amendment.

Glover said the council members weren’t even made aware of this change before the meeting.

“That’s another something that divides because you aren’t even respecting or giving the black council members on the board a chance to even discuss it with our community.”

Councilman Litchfield and Bell say the new wording would unify the community better. They said that they also have concerns that in over 14 years and 48 projects there have been zero pieces of art by African American artists.

“It’s not to change the expression of the artists. The wording just changes to something that 100% of our community should be able to get behind.”

The vote passed in a 4 to 3 vote, allowing staff to work with the 18 artists to create, “Unite Against Racism.”

Now, it’s in the hands of the artists.

If the artists don’t want to proceed with this particular wording, they can stop the project from happening.

Right now, the artists are not commenting one way or another.

