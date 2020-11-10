Advertisement

Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta has emerged in the open northeast Atlantic and poses no immediate threat to land.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say a record-breaking 29th named storm has formed in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta has emerged in the open northeast Atlantic and poses no immediate threat to land.

The hurricane center said in a statement at 10 a.m. EST Monday that Theta had developed about 995 miles (1,600 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

It said no coastal watches or warnings are in effect as the storm moves to the east near 15 mph (24 kph).

The storm is expected to continue in an east-northeast direction over the coming days and forecasters say Theta might slightly strengthen in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The center said Theta broke a previous record of 28 named storms set in 2005.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dry cleaners caught fire this morning after a vehicle crashed into the building.
Mayor & police chief inside when SUV crashes into business
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Ribeyes Steakhouse said it is permanently closing its Greenville location because of the...
PANDEMIC: Ribeyes closes Greenville location
Generic police lights image
Two brothers who were retired Jacksonville deputy chiefs die hours apart
This map shows the number of cases per 100,000 residents.
COVID-19: Greene Co. confirms 4 more deaths, Lenoir Co. 3

Latest News

Man arrested in NY to face charges for murder in Elizabeth City
Man arrested in New York to be extradited to Elizabeth City to face murder charges
Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta floods already drenched Florida cities
NCEL 11 10
NCEL 11 10
Part of Vidant Health’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of eastern North...
Vidant Health distributes Stop The Bleed Kits to area public schools