Fans speak to ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s legacy, influence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Alex Trebek, host of the popular trivia show “Jeopardy!” died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year.

Even after his diagnosis, he continued to host the show.

His legacy was an impactful one across the country. Alana Freeman, a teacher at North Pitt High School, says she grew up watching it with her family and appreciated Alex Trebek as a host.

“He was very knowledgeable about a lot of different cultures, which intrigued me,” she said.

She said even in his last couple of years, he was an inspiring figure.

“How he shared his story and how he inspired people that, even though the world may be on your shoulders, you can always get up every day and put a smile on your face and make somebody else’s day better,” said Freeman.

Maria Cullipher, another fan of the show, says she can relate to Trebek’s family.

Her father, Don Anderson, was also diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014 and died from the disease.

“At 24 years old that was the hardest thing I ever had to hear,” she explained.

Cullipher says if there’s something wrong, check it out. She says some symptoms could be jaundice, back, and stomach pain, but it can vary from person to person.

In addition, she says although it’s sad news about the show host, she’s grateful Trebek’s passing has brought more attention to pancreatic cancer awareness.

“Alex Trebek is a part of our nightly routine too so to know that he was that sick, it’s something that we can relate to. It really was heartbreaking,” said Cullipher.

Jeopardy says they will continue to run episodes hosted by Trebek.

As of now, the show says there are no plans to announce a new host.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.