Eta moving slowly in Gulf; Record breaking Theta forms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The forecasted track of Eta continues to show some wiggle with each update. It is no longer expected to reach hurricane strength and its secondary landfall in Florida has been temporarily canceled as the track shows a slowing pattern as the center of Eta approaches the panhandle. With the southern position of Eta, little moisture from the system will make it into Eastern NC, however we will draw some of the humid air into an incoming cold front that should lead to a wet week.

The official track of Tropical Storm Eta as of the 4 p.m. update (11-9). (Charlie Ironmonger)

Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the deep central Atlantic Ocean. Theta is the 29th named storm of the season, breaking the record of 28 storms set in 2005. The storm will be moving eastward in the deep Atlantic over the next 5 days with no threat to land.

Theta is the record breaking 29th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. (WITN)

The hurricane season runs through the end of November. The next name on the list is Iota.

