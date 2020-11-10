Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man in tiger onesie crashes four-wheeler into child

Deputies say he was riding on a four-wheeler and drove towards a group of kids near Chicod in Pitt County
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a man who was last seen wearing a tiger onesie, after they say he crashed his four wheeler into a child.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, a group of kids were walking on Misty Pines Road near Indian Wells Place at around 8:40 on Halloween night.

Deputies say a man in his late teens or early 20s was wearing a tiger onesie while driving a dark colored four-wheeler with a chrome in front. Investigators say he drove past the kids, turned around, and sped up driving towards the kids. The group tried to run to avoid being hit, but sadly one of the kids got hit and was seriously hurt.

We are not sure how this child is doing now, but deputies are still looking for the driver.

If you have information, contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

