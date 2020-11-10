Deputies: 5-year-old boy shot while riding car with family in Raleigh
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound he suffered while riding in a car with family members in North Carolina.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the shooting happened Sunday night in Raleigh. Authorities say the family was traveling on on New Bern Avenue, at Old Milburnie Road around 9 p.m. when they heard a "pop'' before the child started to complain that his arm was hurting.
The family then parked the car and discovered the child’s wound. He was then brought to a hospital for treatment.
It’s not clear what led to the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.