Deputies: 5-year-old boy shot while riding car with family in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A 5-year-old boy has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound he suffered while riding in a car with family members in North Carolina.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the shooting happened Sunday night in Raleigh. Authorities say the family was traveling on on New Bern Avenue, at Old Milburnie Road around 9 p.m. when they heard a "pop'' before the child started to complain that his arm was hurting.

The family then parked the car and discovered the child’s wound. He was then brought to a hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

